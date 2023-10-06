Assam DElEd Seat Allotment Round 1 Result 2023 Released At scertpet.co.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Assam DElEd Result 2023: The Assam DElEd seat allotment result 2023 was issued today, October 5, 2023, by the State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT). Candidates who have successfully enrolled for Assam DElEd admission can access the Round 1 seat allotment list at scertpet.co.in.

SCERT Assam DEIED Pre-Entry Test (PET) results were released on September 24. Those who passed the exam were able to enrol for counselling. According to the plan, the Assam DEIEd ranks would be revealed on October 3, 2023.

Assam DElEd Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website - scertpet.co.in

2. On the homepage, click on link for Round 1 seat allotment

3. A new page will open

4. Enter your registered mobile number and date of birth

5. The allotment result will appear on the screen

6. Download the allotment letter and keep a copy of the same

Candidates are strongly urged to bring the seat allotment letter to the site. The reporting schedule is provided above. Check the official timetable on the website for further information on Round 2 Counselling.