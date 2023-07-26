Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10th Supplementary Result Released At sebaonline.org- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

Assam HSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2023 was released today, July 26, 2023, by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, or SEBA. Candidates who took the supplemental or compartmental exams can access their results online at sebaonline.org. The roll number, captcha, and number must be entered by the students in order to download the results. The exam was held from July 4, 2023, to July 8, 2023, for students who did not pass the SEBA 10th Exam 2023.

Supplementary exams are held for students who do not pass one or two courses on the annual test. Those who failed a maximum of three subjects were permitted to appear.

Assam HSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website of SEBA - sebaonline.org,

2. Click on the HSLC Compartmental Result Link 1 or 2

3. Enter the credentials asked and submit

4. The SEBA 10th Compartmental Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and keep a copy of the same for future references

Over 4 lakh students took the HSLC Exams in March this year, according to SEBA 10th Board Exam 2023 Results. On May 22, 2023, the SEBA HSLC Result 2023 for the March exams was released. SEBA held the Assam HSLC 10th Exams from March 3 to March 20, 2023.