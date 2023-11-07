trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685294
BIHAR BOARD SENT UP EXAM 2024

Bihar Board 10th Sent Up Exam Date Sheet 2024 Released At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: The BSEB will hold the class 10th test in two shifts between November 23 and November 27, 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, has announced the dates for the Bihar Board Matric Sent Up Exam 2024. The official website has the timetable for the matriculation sent-up examination (Theory), 2023 (For Annual Exam 2024). It should be emphasized that only applicants who pass the sent-up tests are eligible to take the board exams.

The exam will be held between November 23 and November 27, 2023, according to the schedule. The sent-up examinations will be administered in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., and the second shift will run from 2 p.m. to 5.15 p.m.

Bihar Board 10th Sent Up Exam Date Sheet 2024: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the Bihar Board's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • When you click on the 'Student Section,' a new page will appear on the screen.
  • Under the Matric tab, select the 'BSEB 10th exam date 2024' link.
  • On the screen, the Bihar Board 10th exam date 2024 pdf will show.
  • Download or print the Bihar Board 10th Time Table 2024 for further use.

Bihar Board 10th Sent Up Exam Date Sheet 2024; direct link here

The send-up exam question papers will be issued to all district education officers, and the school principle or representative must collect them from the district office between November 10 and November 15.

