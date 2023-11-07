Bihar Board 10th Sent Up Exam Date Sheet 2024 Released At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, has announced the dates for the Bihar Board Matric Sent Up Exam 2024. The official website has the timetable for the matriculation sent-up examination (Theory), 2023 (For Annual Exam 2024). It should be emphasized that only applicants who pass the sent-up tests are eligible to take the board exams.

The exam will be held between November 23 and November 27, 2023, according to the schedule. The sent-up examinations will be administered in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., and the second shift will run from 2 p.m. to 5.15 p.m.

Bihar Board 10th Sent Up Exam Date Sheet 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the Bihar Board's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

When you click on the 'Student Section,' a new page will appear on the screen.

Under the Matric tab, select the 'BSEB 10th exam date 2024' link.

On the screen, the Bihar Board 10th exam date 2024 pdf will show.

Download or print the Bihar Board 10th Time Table 2024 for further use.

The send-up exam question papers will be issued to all district education officers, and the school principle or representative must collect them from the district office between November 10 and November 15.