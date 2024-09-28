BPSC 70th CCE Registration 2024 Begins Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

BPSC 70th CCE Registration 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to begin the online registration process for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 70th CCE) today, September 28. Eligible candidates can submit their applications until October 18 through the commission's official websites: bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per the latest notification, the exam will be held to fill 1,957 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar government, an increase from the initially announced 1,929 vacancies.

The minimum age requirement for BPSC 70th CCE varies from 20 to 22 years, depending on the post. The upper age limit is 37 years for General category candidates, 40 years for Backward and Extremely Backward Classes, and 42 years for SC/ST candidates. Bihar government employees are allowed five attempts at competitive exams and receive a 5-year age relaxation. Additionally, candidates with disabilities are granted a 10-year age relaxation. Candidates who pass the main exam will undergo a mandatory personality test, which carries 120 marks. Failing to attend the personality test will result in disqualification from the final merit list.

The preliminary exam will be an objective, multiple-choice test focused on General Studies, carrying a total of 150 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours. Negative marking is applied, with 1/3 of a mark deducted for each incorrect answer. Topics covered include General Science, current national and international events, Indian and Bihar history, geography, political and economic systems of India, Bihar’s economy, the Indian national movement, and Bihar’s contribution to it.

BPSC 70th CCE Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

For new applicants, complete the one-time registration (OTR). Existing candidates with an OTR profile can log in.

Select the relevant exam and proceed to fill out the application form.

Provide necessary details, upload required documents, and make the payment.

Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

To apply for the BPSC 70th CCE, candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline. During the application process, a biometric fee of ₹200 is required along with the application fee. The application fee is ₹600 for general category candidates, while SC, ST, female permanent residents of Bihar, and disabled candidates need to pay ₹150.