CBSE CTET December Admit Card 2024 Released At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CBSE CTET December Admit Card 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Admit Card 2024 on December 12, 2024. Candidates planning to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can download their hall tickets from the official website at ctet.nic.in. The CTET exam is scheduled for December 14, 2024. If the number of candidates in a city exceeds the capacity, the exam may also be conducted on December 15, 2024. The test will consist of two papers and will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift (Paper II) will run from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, while the second shift (Paper I) will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates aiming to teach at both levels (Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII) must appear for both papers. The question paper will be bilingual, available in both Hindi and English.

All questions in the CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options, where only one is the correct answer. Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official CBSE CTET website: ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET Admit Card 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Submit the information to view your admit card.

Verify the details on the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The examination center allotted to candidates by the Board will not be changed under any circumstances. However, if the number of candidates in a notified city is too low to run an examination center or for any other specific reason, the Board may decide not to conduct the exam in that city. In such cases, candidates who selected that city as their first choice may be assigned an examination center in their second, third, or fourth choice city, or another city as determined by the Board.

The CTET qualifying certificate will remain valid for a lifetime for all categories. There is no limit on the number of attempts a candidate can make to obtain the CTET certificate. Additionally, candidates who have already qualified for CTET may retake the exam to improve their score.