CBSE CTET January 2024 Registration Ends Today, Nov 27 At ctet.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

CBSE CTET Registration 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, will close registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, or CTET, in January 2024 today, Nov 27. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can register at ctet.nic.in. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. The CTET examination will be held for the eighteenth time on Sunday, January 21. The exam will be given in 20 different languages and in 135 different cities around the country.

CBSE CTET January 2024; Direct Link To Apply

Candidates from the General/OBC (NCL) and SC/ST/Differently Abled categories must pay Rs 1000 and Rs 500, respectively, if only Paper 1 or II is taken. If a candidate takes both Paper 1 and Paper 2, they must pay Rs 1200 and Rs 600, respectively.

CBSE CTET January 2024: Steps To Apply Here

1. Go to the official website, which is ctet.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click the 'Apply for CTET Jan 2024' option.

3. On the screen, a new page will appear.

4. Candidates should register and sign in to their accounts.

5. Complete the application and submit the application fee.

6. Submit the application and print a copy for future reference.

CBSE CTET 2024: Exam Date

The CBSE CTET 2024 Exam will be held on January 21, 2024. Candidates are not permitted to bring any stationery items such as printed or written text, bits of paper, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Calculator, LogTable, Electronic Pen/Scanner, Cardboard, etc. Mobile phones, Bluetooth, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, and other communication devices are not permitted. More information is available on the official website.