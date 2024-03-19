DNA: Exposing The Ugly Truth Of Delhi Coaching Centers And Their Loot Trap

Coaching centres are a flourishing business across India, especially in cities like Delhi where students from all over the country come to attend tuition. Many of these coaching centres deliberately violate coaching guidelines set by the Central government. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain exposed these coaching centres through Zee News' sting operation.

In today's DNA, Zee News exposed the black business of mafias that masquerade as coaching centres and loot the parents of children. Through Real Kota Factory, we had launched a concerted campaign against the illegal policies of coaching institutes preparing students for competitive exams in Kota. After this, the government issued regulations for these institutes. But are the coaching institutes adhering to them? To find out, the undercover reporting team of Zee News has conducted a reality check on three prominent coaching centres in Delhi.

The truth revealed by Zee News' hidden cameras is incredibly startling, which we have shown to you today. According to government regulations, any competitive exams coaching institute cannot admit a student below the tenth grade. We thought that Alan Institute would refuse admission to ninth-grade students. However, on Zee News' hidden cameras, the executive of Alan Institute first offered admission to ninth-grade students. The coaching business in India has become immense, with coaching centre owners earning millions. Due to this, even while being aware of the regulations, coaching centres are not refraining from admitting students.

DNA always brings forth news related to the nation's welfare and makes disclosures related to public interest. The aim of Operation Coaching is also the same. How coaching centres have become dens of looting in the country is not hidden from anyone. However, the reach of these coaching centres is so high that they openly flout laws and regulations without facing any consequences. Through Operation Coaching, you have witnessed this.