DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released On dsssb.delhi.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

DSSSB 2024: The DSSSB Admit Card 2024 has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board on February 4, 2024. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exams, scheduled between February 6 and February 8, 2024, can now download their hall tickets from the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The exams on February 6 aim to fill positions such as Laboratory Assistant (Ballistics), Craft Instructor in Basic Cosmology, and Laboratory Assistant (Biology). On February 7, exams for Junior PA (English), Workshop Calculation and Science Instructor, Publicity Assistant, Photographer, and Craft Instructor in Electrician will take place, while TGT Computer Science and Craft Instructor in Fitter are scheduled for February 8.

DSSSB Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

DSSSB Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

1. Visit dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the official website.

2. Click the link for the 2024 DSSSB Exam Admit Card on the homepage.

3. Once a new window opens, log in with your login information and click submit.

4. On the screen, your DSSSB Hall Ticket 2024 will appear.

5. Take out a print for future use.

Candidates are strongly advised to verify all details on their admit cards, including name, exam center, and roll number. It is crucial to note that the admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination center, and no entry will be permitted without it. The DSSSB recruitment exams are scheduled on February 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18. Regularly visiting the official website is recommended, as admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be released in due course.