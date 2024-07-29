GSEB HSC, SSC Result 2024: Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result Released At gseb.org- Check Direct Link Here

GSEB Supplementary Result 2024: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Gujarat Board Class 10 and 12 supplementary results for 2024. Students who took the GSEB supplementary exams can now check and download their results from the official website, gseb.org. The supplementary exams were held from June 24 to July 4, 2024, with the GSEB HSC supplementary exams for the science stream scheduled between June 24 and July 3, 2024. To pass, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject and overall. Candidates need their seat number to access the GSEB supplementary results for 2024.

The GSEB SSC (Class 10) exams were conducted from March 11 to March 22, with a pass percentage of 82.56%. Out of 7,06,370 registered regular students, 5,77,556 passed. Those who did not pass the regular exams registered for the supplementary exams.

GSEB Supplementary Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

On the homepage, navigate to the results section.

Click on the link for the Class 10 (SSC) or Class 12 (HSC) supplementary results 2024.

Enter the required details and click on "View Result."

The GSEB supplementary result will appear on the screen.

Review the result and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

The Gujarat Board Class 12 exams for 2024 were held from March 11 to March 26. Statistics show that 82.45% of students passed in the science stream, while 91.93% passed in the general stream. Out of the 3,79,759 regular students registered, 3,47,738 students successfully passed the exam. Candidates can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools.