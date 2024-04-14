Advertisement
IAF AGNIVEER RESULT 2024

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Result Released For Phase 1 At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Check Direct Link Here

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 phase 1 result is out now, scroll down for the direct link and steps to check scores. The exam was conducted on March 17, 2024, in Computer Based Test Mode.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 01:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IAF Agniveervayu 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the results for the Air Force Agniveer Recruitment Phase-I online examination for intake 01/2025. Aspiring candidates who appeared for the exam can now view their results on the official website at https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/. The Air Force Agniveer recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for individuals aspiring to join the esteemed Indian Air Force, offering approximately 3500 vacancies that attract a considerable number of applicants from all corners of the nation.

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2024: Direct Link

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2024: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
- Click on the Announcement tab on the homepage and select "Result of Phase-I online exam for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2025 is available in Candidates' Login. [Click here]."
- Enter your user ID, password, and captcha.
- The IAF Agniveervayu Result 2024 will be presented on the screen.
- Download the result and retain a copy for reference.

IAF Agniveervayu 2024: Exam Details

The examination took place on March 17, 2024, in Computer Based Test Mode. It lasted for 60 minutes and consisted of Physics, Mathematics, and English based on the 10+2 CBSE syllabus. Besides the Science test, there was an additional online test lasting 45 minutes, covering English as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus, Reasoning, and General Awareness.

IAF Agniveervayu: Selection Process

- Written exam
- CASB (Central Airmen Selection Board) evaluation
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
- Adaptability Test-I and II
- Document verification and medical examination.

Through these rigorous stages, the Indian Air Force will select deserving candidates to join its esteemed ranks.

