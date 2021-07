ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: CISCE declares results, know how to check

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results on Saturday (July 24, 2021). The CISCE released the Board Exam 2021 results at 3 PM on its official website.

The CISCE also announced the steps for downloading ICSE and ISC Board exam results on its official website -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Follow these steps to check your ICSE and ISC Board exam results:

1. Visit the official website of CISCE at www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

2. On the home page of the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2021'.

3. Select ICSE or ISC from the 'Course' option.

4. Enter your Unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

5. Click on the 'Show Result' option to view the result.

6. Click on the 'Print Result' option to get the print of the result.

This is to be noted that the ICSE and ISC Board exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, CISCE had released the assessment criteria which said that for ICSE, the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration. While, for ISC, the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in classes 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam.

