IIM CAT 2023 Admit Card Released at iimcat.ac.in- Direct Link, Step To Download Here

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 has made the admit cards available as of November 7, 2023, on their official website. Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download their admit cards directly from the official website.

The Common Admission Test, abbreviated as CAT, is a national-level examination conducted by the IIMs on a rotational basis. It is the most sought-after entrance test for admissions into postgraduate management programs, including MBA and PGDM, in India. CAT 2023 is scheduled to take place on Nov 26, 2023, Sunday. The CAT 2023 exam will consist of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

CAT 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to the official CAT 2023 website. You can easily find it with a quick online search or by typing 'CAT 2023 admit card' in your preferred search engine.

Step 2: Log in

Once you're on the CAT 2023 website, you'll need to log in using your registration credentials. This includes your user ID and password, which you received during the registration process.

Step 3: Locate the Admit Card Section

After logging in, navigate to the 'Admit Card' or 'Hall Ticket' section on the website. This is where you'll find the link to download your CAT admit card.

Step 4: Download Your Admit Card

Click on the provided link, and your CAT 2023 admit card will be available for download. Make sure to double-check all the details on the card for accuracy.

Step 5: Print the Admit Card

Once you've downloaded the admit card, it's crucial to print it. A hard copy is required to gain entry to the examination center.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is an annual examination that serves as a gateway to prestigious management programs offered by various Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other leading B-schools in India. CAT is highly competitive and is taken by thousands of aspirants across the country.