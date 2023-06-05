IIT JEE Advanced 2023: Candidate Response Sheets Available For Download On June 9, Results To Be Declared On This Date

The Indian Institute of Technology (Guwahati) conducted the JEE Advanced 2023 on June 4. As part of the post-exam procedures, the institute will be releasing the response sheet of the JEE candidates on June 9. Those who appeared for the exam can access and download their response sheet from the official JEE Advanced website — https://jeeadv.ac.in/.

IIT Guwahati conducted both Paper 1 and Paper 2, each lasting three hours, covering subjects like physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The exam witnessed a total of 1,89,744 applicants registering, out of which an impressive 1,80,226 candidates showed up for both papers, reflecting an attendance percentage of 95%.

Jee Advanced Candidate Response Sheet: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the Jee Advanced Website — https://jeeadv.ac.in/

Step 2: On the landing page, click on JEE Advanced candidate’s response sheet link, when available

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as application number and other required details

Step 4: Your response sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the response sheet for future reference

The JEE (Advanced) online portal will soon make available the preliminary answer keys for Papers 1 and 2. Applicants will have the opportunity to provide feedback through the candidate portal after the release of the preliminary answer keys.

On consideration of the candidates’ feedback, the final answer keys and results will be published on the website on June 18. The marks obtained by the candidates will be based on the final answer key. Only candidates who appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be eligible for ranking.

Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 consisted of three sections — Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. Paper 1 carried a total of 180 marks, with each correct answer earning 3 marks. This paper had a total of 51 questions, divided into 17 questions per section. On the other hand, Paper 2 assigned 60 marks to each section, resulting in four sections per part.

As per the various media reports, Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced test was classified moderate to difficult, with Maths being the most difficult of all parts.