IIT Kanpur Launches 45-day Online Crash Course For JEE Mains Aspirant With AI Analytics; Check Features And Full Schedule Here

IIT Kanpur Crash Course For JEE Mains Aspirants: IIT has launched SATHEE, a joint initiative by IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Education, which is offering a 45-day crash course designed to support students preparing for the JEE Mains January 2025 exam. Notably, registration for the course is available on the official website at the sathee.iitk.ac.in.

After registration students will get full access to these resources. However, the registration for the course is free. This crash course begins today November 11 and provides comprehensive study materials. Adding further, students can also avail of this service via the SATHEE mobile app on both iOS and Android devices.

Key Features of the Crash Course:

-The crash course includes daily live sessions lasting two hours, scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

-Experienced mentors lead these sessions, covering essential topics for the JEE exam and sharing effective problem-solving techniques.

-Students receive daily practice questions, allowing them to deepen their understanding and apply key concepts in a practical setting.

-The course provides a specially designed mock test series to simulate the exam environment, helping students build confidence and exam readiness.

JEE Main Crash Course Packed With AI-Powered Analytics

The JEE Main crash course also incorporates AI-powered analytics, providing personalised feedback tailored to each student’s performance. This advanced feature allows students to recognise their strengths and pinpoint areas needing improvement, empowering them to fine-tune their study strategies.