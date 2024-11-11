IIT Kanpur Launches 45-day Online Crash Course For JEE Mains Aspirant With AI Analytics; Check Features And Full Schedule Here
IIT Kanpur Crash Course For JEE Mains Aspirants: This crash course begins today November 11 and provides comprehensive study materials. Students can also avail of this service via the SATHEE mobile app on both iOS and Android devices.
IIT Kanpur Crash Course For JEE Mains Aspirants: IIT has launched SATHEE, a joint initiative by IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Education, which is offering a 45-day crash course designed to support students preparing for the JEE Mains January 2025 exam. Notably, registration for the course is available on the official website at the sathee.iitk.ac.in.
After registration students will get full access to these resources. However, the registration for the course is free. This crash course begins today November 11 and provides comprehensive study materials. Adding further, students can also avail of this service via the SATHEE mobile app on both iOS and Android devices.
Key Features of the Crash Course:
-The crash course includes daily live sessions lasting two hours, scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.
-Experienced mentors lead these sessions, covering essential topics for the JEE exam and sharing effective problem-solving techniques.
-Students receive daily practice questions, allowing them to deepen their understanding and apply key concepts in a practical setting.
-The course provides a specially designed mock test series to simulate the exam environment, helping students build confidence and exam readiness.
JEE Main Crash Course Packed With AI-Powered Analytics
The JEE Main crash course also incorporates AI-powered analytics, providing personalised feedback tailored to each student’s performance. This advanced feature allows students to recognise their strengths and pinpoint areas needing improvement, empowering them to fine-tune their study strategies.
|Date
|Physics Topic
|Chemistry Topic
|Mathematics Topic
|11 Nov 2024
|Units and Measurement Part 1 and Part 2
|Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Part-1 and Part-2
|Sets
|12 Nov 2024
|Units and Measurement Part 3 and Part 4
|Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Part-3 and Part-4
|Relations and Functions
|13 Nov 2024
|Motion in a Straight Line
|Atomic Structure Part-1 and Part-2
|Complex Numbers
|14 Nov 2024
|Motion in a Plane Part 1 and Part 2
|Atomic Structure Part-3 and Part-4
|Sequence and Series
|15 Nov 2024
|Motion in a Plane Part 3 and Part 4
|Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Part-1 and Part-2
|Quadratic Equations and Inequalities
|16 Nov 2024
|Laws of Motion Part 1 and Part 2
|Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Part-3 and Part-4
|Matrices
|18 Nov 2024
|Laws of Motion Part 3 and Part 4
|Chemical Thermodynamics Part-1 and Part-2
|Determinants Part 1 and Part 2
|19 Nov 2024
|Circular Motion
|Chemical Thermodynamics Part-3 and Part-4
|Determinants Part 3 and Part 4
|20 Nov 2024
|Work, Energy, and Power
|Thermochemistry Part-1 and Part-2
|Binomial Theorem
|21 Nov 2024
|System of Particles and Rigid Body
|Solutions Part-1 and Part-2
|Permutations and Combinations Part 1 and Part 2
|22 Nov 2024
|Rotational Motion
|Solutions Part-3 and Part-4
|Permutations and Combinations Part 3 and Part 4
|23 Nov 2024
|Gravitation Part 1 and Part 2
|Physical and Chemical Equilibrium Part-1 and Part-2
|Real Function
|25 Nov 2024
|Gravitation Part 3 and Part 4
|Ionic Equilibrium Part-1 and Part-2
|Limits, Continuity, and Differentiability Part 1 and Part 2
|26 Nov 2024
|Oscillations
|Ionic Equilibrium Part-3 and Part-4
|Limits, Continuity, and Differentiability Part 3 and Part 4
|27 Nov 2024
|Waves Part 1 and Part 2
|Redox Reactions Part-1 and Part-2
|Differentiation
|28 Nov 2024
|Waves Part 3 and Part 4
|Electrochemistry Part-1 and Part-2
|Applications of Derivatives
|29 Nov 2024
|Mechanical Properties of Matter Part 1 and Part 2
|Electrochemistry Part-3 and Part-4
|Maxima and Minima
