Indian Oil Recruitment 2023: Apply For Over 1700 Apprentice Posts On iocl.com- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Register Here
IOCL invited applications for 1720 Apprentice posts, last day to apply is November 20, 2023. Check eligibility and important dates.
Trending Photos
IOCL Recruitment 2023: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced a recruitment drive for Apprentice posts, aiming to fill a total of 1720 positions through the online application process. Prospective candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their applications on the official website iocl.com. Those interested in applying are encouraged to review the eligibility requirements, age limits, selection procedures, as well as important dates. The registration window opened on October 21, 2023, and the deadline for applications is November 20, 2023.
IOCL Eligibilty Criteria 2023: Age Limit
IOCL Eligibility Criteria 2023 In order to meet IOCL eligibility criteria, candidates should be aged between 18 to 24 years.
IOCL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
The prescribed qualification for Class XII / Graduate / Diploma holders should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates for the seats reserved for them) in aggregate.
IOCL Recuitment 2023: Steps to Apply Online
Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at iocl.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the What's New section and click on the link that reads,
'Notification for Engagement of 1720 Trade/ Technician/ Apprentice under the
Apprentice Act..
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Click on apply online link.
Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload all the requisite scanned documents and pay the application fees.
Step 5: Review the details that you have entered before submitting the IOCL Apprentice Application Form 2023.
Step 6: Download and take out its printout for future reference.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 through the official website at iocl.com. They must ace the written examination to get recruited as a Technician or Trade Apprentice.
Live Tv