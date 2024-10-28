JEE Mains 2025: NTA Session 1 Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Schedule, Steps To Apply Here

JEE Mains Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 sessions 1 and 2 on Monday, October 28. Candidates can view the official notification on jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. According to the schedule, the registration process also begins on October 28.The first session of JEE Main 2025 will take place from January 22 to 31, 2025, followed by the second session in April 2025. The exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch/BPharm). The application process for JEE Main 2025 begins today, October 28, and will remain open until November 22. Candidates can register for the first session at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Results will be declared on February 12, 2025. JEE Mains 2025 will not include any optional questions. The exam will consist of 75 questions in total—25 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The maximum score for the test will be 300 marks.

According to NTA, JEE (Main) will consist of two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is for admission to undergraduate engineering programs (B.E./B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities recognized by participating state governments. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE (Advanced) for IIT admissions. Paper 2 is for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses.

JEE Mains 2025: Important dates

1. Registration window From October 28 to November 22, 2024 2. Exam city information By the second week of January, 2025 3. Admit cards 3 days before the actual date of examination 4. Session 1 Between January 22 and 31 5. Result By February 12

JEE Mains 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main 2025 website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link for session 1.

Step 3: Enter your email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Log in to complete the online application form.

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the JEE Main session 1 application fee.

Step 7: Save and submit the completed application form.

JEE Mains 2025: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam, with Physics, Mathematics, and one additional subject such as Chemistry, Biology, or a Technical Vocational subject. Students appearing for Class 12 exams in 2025 are also eligible to apply. Typically, a minimum score of 75% for general category students and 65% for SC/ST candidates is required, but candidates should check the specific criteria of their preferred institutions.

In January 2024 (Session 1), 12,21,624 candidates registered for JEE Main, with 11,70,048 appearing for the exam. In April 2024 (Session 2), 11,79,569 candidates registered, and 10,67,959 appeared. Registration numbers rose from 10.26 lakh in 2022 to 11.62 lakh in 2023. In 2024, JEE Main was held in two sessions: January 24-31 and April 6-12. Last year, registration began on November 1 and continued for over a month, with the city intimation slip released afterward. For assistance, candidates can contact NTA's helpline at +91-11-40759000 or via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. It is recommended that students frequently visit the official NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates and important information.