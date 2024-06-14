JIPMAT Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

JIPMAT Answer Key 2024: The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2024) provisional answer key has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/, you may challenge this answer key if you took the exam on June 6. The deadline to file a challenge against the provisional answer key is 9:30 p.m. today, June 14.

Candidates can view their response sheets and question papers using the candidate login portal. Students who want to enrol in the five-year integrated management course at the Indian Institute of Management - Jammu (IIM Jammu) and the Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya (IIM Bodh Gaya) need take the JIPMAT 2024 exam. The exam, which was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, was held in 73 cities across 101 centres, with 12,207 registered candidates.

JIPMAT Answer Key 2024: Steps to raise objections here

Step 1: Visit exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/, the official NTA JIPMAT website.

Step 2: Select "Display of JIPMAT provisional answer key, recorded response, and question paper" by clicking on the link.

Step 3: Enter your application number, birthdate, and the given security pin to log in.

Step 4: Select 'View/Challenge Answer Key' from the menu.

Step 5: Check the boxes next to one or more options in the next five columns to submit a challenge.

Step 6: Securely pay the challenge fees online and provide any necessary supporting documentation.

Step 7: Give your submitted claims a thorough review.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for your documentation at last.

Candidates must pay a non-refundable cost of Rs 200 per question to raise objections. The NTA has advised candidates that in order to prepare the final answer key, subject matter experts will analyse these complaints.