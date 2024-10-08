KCET Counselling 2024: 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment Result Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

KCET Counselling 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the seat allotment results for the KCET Counselling 2024 2nd extended round. Candidates who participated in this round can check their results on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Those allocated seats in this round are required to report to their assigned colleges for admission and submit the necessary documents.

Candidates allotted seats in the second extended round of KCET counselling can raise specific objections, such as cases where options were entered but no seat was allotted. Objections must be sent via email to keauthority-ka@nic.in by 11 am on October 8. According to the previously announced schedule, the final KCET seat allotment results for 2024 will be released on October 8 after 2 pm. Following this, candidates can download the KCET second extended round seat allotment order between October 9 and 14 during banking hours.

KCET Counselling 2024: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘UGCET - 2024 Second Extended Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result link 10-07-2024.’

Step 3: A new page will appear.

Step 4: Enter your CET number and click the Submit button.

Step 5: Your KCET 2024 second extended round seat allotment result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download it for future reference.

KCET Counselling 2024; direct link here

Since the seat allotment results are provisional, candidates do not need to report to the colleges where they have been temporarily assigned. The final seat allotment results will be released after addressing any objections submitted. Along with the seat allotment results, the KEA has also made the document verification status for KCET 2024 available on its official website. Candidates can check their verification status by entering their registration number and date of birth.