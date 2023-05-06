topStoriesenglish2603830
Education
KERALA TET 2023 KTET 2023

Kerala KTET 2023 Rescheduled, Check New Exam Dates Here

According to the new schedule, the KTET 2023 exam will now be conducted on May 30 and 31, scroll down to check more updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kerala KTET 2023 Rescheduled, Check New Exam Dates Here

Kerala TET 2023: Kerela Pareeksha Bhavan has postponed the exam Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET Exam 2023. Candidates can check the new schedule for the examination on the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in

Earlier the Kerala TET exam was scheduled to be held in the second week of this month i.e. May 12 and May 15. However, according to the new schedule, the KTET 2023 exam will now be conducted on May 30 and 31.

As per the official schedule, KTET exam will be conducted in two shifts - from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm on both days - May 30 and 31, 2023.

KTET Admit Cards 2023

Candidates will able to download their KTET Admit Cards 2023 from the official website  ktet.kerala.gov.in, from May 23 onwards.
The Government of Kerela conducts the KTET exam to evaluate the qualifications of the teacher candidates for lower primary, upper primary and high school classrooms in Kerala.

 

