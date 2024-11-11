KTET 2024 November Exam Registration Begins Today At ktet.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

KTET 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will open the online registration and application process for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) November 2024 session today, November 11. Eligible candidates can submit their applications until November 20 through the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. According to the official schedule, admit cards will be available on January 8, with the exam scheduled for January 18 and 19. The KTET exam will be conducted in two shifts on both exam days. The first shift will run from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while the second shift will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Each KTET exam paper will consist of 150 questions, with each question carrying one mark.

KTET 2024: Passing criteria

The passing criteria for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) vary by category:

For Categories I and II, general category candidates must score at least 60%, while SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates need a minimum of 55%.

General category candidates require 55% for Categories III and IV, while SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates must secure at least 50%.

To pass the KTET, candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying marks in each subject for their respective categories, securing at least 40% per subject. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is a standardized exam that evaluates the eligibility of aspiring teachers for teaching roles at Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels in Kerala.

KTET 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the KTET exam website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link for the November exam.

Step 3: Complete the registration and log in to your account.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the examination fee.

Step 6: Submit your application, download it, and save a copy for future reference.

The Kerala TET application fee is ₹500 for general category candidates, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates are required to pay a reduced fee of ₹250.