KVS Class 1 Admission 2024 Registration Ends Today At kvsangathan.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

KVS Admission 2024: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will conclude the registration window for Class 1 admissions 2024 today, April 15, 2024. Parents and guardians who want to enrol their children in Class 1 can fill out the KVS admission form on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The KVS Class 1 Admission Link 2024 will stay live till 5 p.m. According to the schedule, the KVS first provisional list of selected applicants will be displayed on April 19, 2024. The second provisional list will be available on April 29, and the third list on May 8, 2024. It is important to note that parents or guardians should only submit one application form per candidate. If numerous forms are submitted, only the final application form will be considered for admission.

KVS Admission 2024: Steps to register here

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the link for KVS class 1 admission 2024.

Step 3: When a new window appears, log in with credentials such as the log in code, the child's Date of Birth (DoB), and registered mobile number.

Step 4: Complete all of the essential information and submit the form as directed

Step 5: save and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a printout for the next steps in the admission process.

The revised duration for the secondary notification about offline registrations for admissions under RTE Provisions, SC, ST, and OBC (NCL) would begin on May 8 and end on May 15, 2024, if there are insufficient online applications. Admission to Class 1 requires that the child be at least six years old by March 31 of the academic year in question. Children born on April 1 will also be taken into consideration.