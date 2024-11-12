Magadh University Results 2024: Paper 3 BA, BSc, BCom Results Released At magadhuniversity.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Magadh University Result 2024: Magadh University has declared the results for the Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Honours Part 3 Examination 2024. Students can view their Part 3 results for BA, BSc, and BCom courses on the official website, magadhuniversity.ac.in.Magadh University conducted the BA, BSc, and BCom Part 3 Exam for the 2021-24 session from July 9 to July 20, 2024. Candidates who participated in the exam can now check their results online by entering their roll number.

Magadh University has released results for both Part 1 and Part 2 exams. Candidates can visit the Magadh University Bodh Gaya result page to access their marksheets by entering their roll number as mentioned on the admit card. In addition to BA results earlier, Magadh University has also released semester results for other courses, such as MA, MSc, MCom, BSc, and BCom.

Magadh University Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website - magadhuniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Admission/Examination' section and click on 'Results'.

Step 3: Choose your course from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click the 'Search' button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference.

Magadh University, one of the largest universities in Bihar, comprises 19 constituent colleges, around 39 affiliated colleges, and 2 law colleges. Its network extends across the districts of Gaya, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, and Aurangabad.