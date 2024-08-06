MPPSC Service Main 2024 Exam Registration Begins At mppsc.mp.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

MPSSC Exam 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun registration for the State Services Exam (SSE) Mains 2024. The SSE Mains exam will be held from October 21 to 26, 2024. Interested candidates must complete the MPPSC SSE 2024 application form by September 5, 2024, on the official MPPSC website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Candidates who have passed the preliminary exam will proceed to the main exams, which will be conducted at various centres in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, and Barwani. Be sure to check your assigned location and prepare for this next stage of the examination process. Candidates can change the application form from August 9 to September 7, during which the commission will open a correction window. The MPPSC SSE Main 2024 admit card will be available for download on the official website from October 11.

MPSSC Exam 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the "Apply Online" button.

Register on the site and proceed with your application for SSE Mains 2024.

Fill out the application form, pay the required fee, and submit your application.

Print a copy of the completed form for your records.

The application fee for the MPPSC SSE Main 2024 exam varies by category. General category candidates need to pay Rs 800, while candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non-creamy layer), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories have a reduced fee of Rs 400.