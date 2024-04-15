NID DAT Mains Admit Card 2024 For BDes OUT At admissions.nid.edu- Steps To Download Here

NID DAT Admit Card 2024: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2024 Mains exam for BDes programmes. Candidates preparing for the entrance test can access the NID DAT BDes Mains admit card 2024 on the official website, admissions.nid.edu. Scheduled for April 27 and 28, the NID DAT BDes Mains exam 2024 aims to facilitate admissions to undergraduate design programmes across participating institutions. The admit card for NID DAT Mains will contain essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, centre, timings, and important instructions.

On the day of the exam, candidates must carry the DAT Mains admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. The NID DAT BDes Mains 2024 exam will be held in various formats, with eligibility extended to students who cleared the NID DAT Prelims exam. The NID DAT Prelims result 2024 for BDes was announced on April 4.

NID DAT Mains Admit Card 2024 BDes: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, admissions.nid.edu.

- Click on “Click here to download BDes DAT Mains Admit Card 2024-25”.

- Enter your email address and date of birth.

- The NID DAT BDes Mains admit card will be displayed.

- Download the hall ticket and take a printout.

Previously, the NID had issued the NID admit card download 2024 link for Prelims on December 12, 2023. The Design Aptitude Test BDes Mains is scheduled between March 3 and April 6 for MDes candidates and on April 28 for BDes aspirants, as per the NID exam date 2024 mentioned in the official brochure. It's imperative to note that the NID DAT 2024 admit card is compulsory for all candidates appearing for the NID entrance exam.