NIRF Ranking 2023 Released, IIT Madras Remains On Top, Check Full List Here

IIT Madras has once again emerged as the best institute of higher education in the NIRF 2023 rankings while AIIMS Delhi and Miranda House have maintained their top spot in the NIRF rankings for medical colleges and overall colleges respectively.

NIRF Ranking 2023: The Ministry Of Education has National Institutional Ranking Framework for the year 2023. According to the latest released rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has once again secured the top spot in the NIRF Ranking for Higher Education Institutes followed by the Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru on the second spot, and IIT Delhi on third.

Top 10 Colleges In India According to NIRF 2023

Miranda House College In Delhi has once again emerged as the best college securing the first rank in NIRF 2023. The second spot is secured by Hindu Colleges while Presidency College in Delhi is on the third spot.

Top 10 Medical Colleges In India According to NIRF 2023

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS New Delhi has once again secured the first rank in the NIRF Ranking for Medical colleges in India. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, PGIMER Chandigarh stands on second spot while third rank is secured by Christian Medical College in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Top 10 Universities In India According to NIRF 2023

The NIRF ranking for the top 3 spots in the list of Indian Universities has remained the same as that of 2022 with IISc Bengaluru on top followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU in New Delhi on second and Jamia Millia Islamia on third spot.

Top 10 Engineering Colleges India According to NIRF 2023

IIT Madras has once again emerged at the top of the NIRF ranking for engineering colleges. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay are in the second and third spots respectively

 

