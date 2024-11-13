Odisha Police Junior Clerk Admit Card 2024 Released At odishapolice.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Odisha Police Junior Clerk Admit Card 2024: The Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board (OPMSSB) has released the admit cards for the Junior Clerk posts in the DPO cadre. Candidates who are scheduled to take the exam can now download their admit cards by entering their login details on the official website. The selection process includes a written test, skill test, document verification, and a medical examination. The computer-based written exam will be held on November 16, 2024, and the admit card will contain all the important information such as exam time, venue, and schedule. To download the admit card, candidates will need their application number, date of birth, and security pin. You can access the admit card by visiting odishapolice.gov.in.

Candidates for the Odisha Police Junior Clerks Recruitment 2024 will be selected based on their performance in a written exam, skill test, document verification, and other criteria. The board has announced that it will normalize the scores of candidates who appear in the multi-shift computer-based exam to ensure fairness in the recruitment process for junior clerks.

Odisha Police Junior Clerk Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official Odisha Police website at odishapolice.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Recruitment’ section.

Step 3: Find and click on the link for “Junior Clerk Admit Card Download.”

Step 4: Enter your login credentials, such as your application number and password, then click ‘Submit.’

Step 5: Your Odisha Police Junior Clerk Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review the details carefully, then download the admit card.

Candidates with disabilities (PwD) who need a scribe and have a permanent disability of 40% or more must provide the scribe’s details, along with the required documentation, to the exam centre authorities on the day of the test. The Board has clarified that candidates will not receive their raw scores. Instead, merit lists will be prepared based on normalized marks or percentile ranks. Normalization is applied in multi-shift exams to account for variations in the difficulty levels of different question papers. The board will use the same formula employed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for other national-level competitive exams to normalize scores.