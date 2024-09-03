Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 Released At police.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024: The Rajasthan Police has announced the results for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2024. The recruitment exam, which was conducted in CBT mode on June 13 and 14, 2024, has its results available now. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their district-wise results on the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. The results are released region-wise for districts including Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bhiwadi, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, GRP Ajmer, Hanumangarh, Jaipur Commissionerate, Jaipur Rural, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, and more. Successful candidates will proceed to the next phase of the selection process.

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 3,578 Constable posts. The application window was open from August 7 to August 27, 2023.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the "Result" tab.

You will be redirected to a new page, where you should select the Police Constable recruitment result link for CBT and choose your region.

A PDF with the names of the selected candidates will appear.

Download the PDF and print it for future reference.

According to the official notification, the PET/PST exam was conducted from December 28 to December 30, 2023, followed by the written exam on June 13 and 14, 2024. Candidates who passed the written test will be invited to take a proficiency test, which will be conducted for 30 marks. The dates and additional information for the proficiency test will be announced on the official website. To pass the proficiency test, General and SC/ST candidates must secure at least 30 percent.

The marks obtained in the proficiency test will be counted in the final selection process. Candidates who fail to achieve the required marks in the proficiency test will be deemed ineligible and excluded from further recruitment processes.