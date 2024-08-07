Advertisement
RSMSSB CET 2024

RSMSSB CET 2024 Notification Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Details Here

RSMSSB CET 2024: The RSMSSB CET Notification has been released, and registration will commence on August 9, 2024. Candidates can apply for positions such as Patwari, Commander, and Lekhakaar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RSMSSB CET 2024: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) notification. The registration for RSMSSB CET 2024 will commence on August 9 and conclude on September 9, 2024. The notification is available on the official RSMSSB website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected based on the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) examination, which will take place between September 25 and September 28, 2024. The entrance test will be conducted in September-October. It will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth 2 marks, and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Admit cards will be available online and will not be sent by post.

RSMSSB CET 2024: Steps to apply here

  • Visit the Official Website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Starting from August 9, 2024, click on the registration link available on the homepage.
  • Enter the required details and upload the necessary documents.
  • Complete the payment using the provided online payment methods.
  • Verify all details and submit the application form.

RSMSSB CET 2024; direct link for official notification here

The educational qualification required to appear in the graduate-level CET is "Graduation or its equivalent." Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years old to be eligible. The application fee for General and OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) categories is Rs 600. For candidates from OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), Economically Weaker Sections, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes of Rajasthan, as well as for all disabled applicants, the fee is Rs 400.

