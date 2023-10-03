SBI PO 2023 Registration Ends Today At sbi.co.in- Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

SBI PO 2023: The deadline for SBI PO Registration 2023 is today, October 3. State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the deadline until October 3, giving candidates more possibilities to register for the SBI PO 2023 exam. Those who have not yet filed an application form can do so by visiting the official website-sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO 2023 preliminary examination will be held in November 2023. However, SBI has not yet specified a date. The registration period concludes today, and SBI is anticipated to reveal the exam schedule soon. SBI will provide pre-exam training prior to the exam.

SBI PO 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the SBI's official website at sbi.co.in.

2. Navigate to the careers option link on the homepage.

3. Look for the PO apply online link.

4. Register and complete the application form

5. Include all relevant documents and pay the application cost.

6. Fill out the form and save the confirmation page.

7. Print it out for future reference

According to the schedule, the SBI PO application form edit session will close today, October 3. Applicants may download their application form till October 18.