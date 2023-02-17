SSC MTS Exam 2022 Registration Process Ends Today at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link to Apply Here
The SSC will end the registration process for SSC MTS Exam 2022 today, candidates can apply for various posts on the official website- ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the application process for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts today February 17. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can fill up the application form online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS Exam 2022: Important Dates
- Last date to pay online fee: February 19, 2023
- Last date payment through challan: February 20, 2023
- Correction window to open: February 23
- Correction window to close: February 24, 2023
- SSC MTS Exam Date: April 2023
SSC MTS exam 2022 vacancy details
SSC is conducting the recruitment to fill 10880 MTS vacancies and 529 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.
SSC MTS exam 2023 age limit
Candidates applying for the post of MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) must be between the age of 18 to 25 while for the post of Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS, the candidate's age should be 18 to 27 years.
SSC MTS Exam 2022: Application fee
The application fee is Rs 100/-. However, Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and ESM are exempted from the application fee.
SSC MTS Exam 2022: Know how to apply
- Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on Apply online link available at the top
- Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2022 link and a new page will open.
- Login to the account or register online to apply.
- Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
- Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
SSC MTS Exam 2022: Direct Link To Apply
