SSC MTS Exam 2022 Registration Process Ends Today at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link to Apply Here

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the application process for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts today February 17. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can fill up the application form online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Important Dates

Last date to pay online fee: February 19, 2023

Last date payment through challan: February 20, 2023

Correction window to open: February 23

Correction window to close: February 24, 2023

SSC MTS Exam Date: April 2023

SSC MTS exam 2022 vacancy details

SSC is conducting the recruitment to fill 10880 MTS vacancies and 529 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

SSC MTS exam 2023 age limit

Candidates applying for the post of MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) must be between the age of 18 to 25 while for the post of Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS, the candidate's age should be 18 to 27 years.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100/-. However, Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and ESM are exempted from the application fee.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Know how to apply