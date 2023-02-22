Tamil Nadu TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key 2023 Out at trb.tn.nic.in, Direct Link Download PDF here

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has released the TNTET Answer Key 2023 for Paper 2 on its official website trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the TNTET Exam 2023 can now download the TNTET Answer Key for Paper II from the official website of the Tamil Nadu board and check the approximate score for TNTET 2023. Candidates can download the TNTET Answer Key 2023 for Paper 2 following the simple steps given below or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download TNTET Answer Key 2023

Visit the official website – trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage click on the link that reads “Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET)- Paper-II-2022 Release of Tentative Key and Objection Tracker” In the newly opened page select the answer key link Download the answer key and raise objections if required Submit and save a copy

Candidates must note that the window to raise objections will remain open till February 25, 2023. No objections will be received via post and will only be considered through online mode up to the specified timeline.

