TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Soon At dost.cgg.gov.in- Steps To Check Scorecard Here

TS DOST 2023: The TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment will be available on June 16, 2023. The phase 1 seat allocation will be made available on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in, according to degree online services in Telangana. Students will be able to download the material from the website once it is available. Phase 1 registrations are no longer being accepted.

According to the programme, registrations opened on May 16 and ran until June 11 of 2023. Between May 20 and June 11, 2023, the web option window was accessible.

Candidates in the PH/CAP category were verified on June 8, 2023, and candidates in the NCC/Extracurricular Activities category were verified on June 9, 2023, in accordance with the timetable. Students will have from June 16, 2023 to June 25, 2023 to complete their self reporting (through online payment of college fees or seat reservation fee, if applicable) once the phase 1 seat allocation is made public.

TS DOST 2023: Steps to check scores here

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the TS DOST 2023 i.e dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: After the homepage appears on the screen. Search for Candidate login and click on it.

Step 3: Log in with your details and the seat allotment pdf will appear on the screen. Take a copy of it for future reference.

"DOST offers single window (DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in) for seeking admissi into any of the Undergraduate Programmes any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET)." reads the statement from the notification.