UGC NET December 2024 Registration Date Extended Till December 11 At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

UGC NET Registration 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for UGC NET December 2024. Candidates can now register until 11:59 PM today, December 11, 2024, via the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. According to the updated notice, the deadline for submitting the examination fee has been extended to December 12, 2024, until 11:59 PM. The correction window will be open from December 13 to December 14, 2024. Candidates must submit only one application, as multiple applications will be rejected.

Applicants must ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the online application form belong to them or their parents/guardians. All communication from NTA will be sent exclusively via email to the registered address or SMS to the registered mobile number.

UGC NET Registration 2024: Exam Pattern

The UGC NET exam, conducted by the NTA, is administered in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It includes two papers, both featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each question is worth 2 marks, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. Unanswered or review-marked questions will not be awarded marks. If a question is found to be incorrect or ambiguous, all candidates who attempted it will be granted full marks. The exam was held in two shifts from August 21 to September 4, 2024.

The exam encompasses 83 subjects, such as Hindi, English, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.

UGC NET December 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Log in with your application number and password.

Step 3: Upload the necessary scanned documents, including a recent passport-sized photo and signature.

Step 4: Pay the application fee via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 5: Download and print the confirmation page as proof of your completed application and save it for future reference.

UGC NET Registration 2024: Application Fee

The UGC NET December 2024 application fee is ₹1150 for General/Unreserved candidates, ₹600 for General-EWS and OBC-NCL category candidates, and ₹325 for SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender candidates. The fee can be paid online using SBI, Canara, ICICI, HDFC Bank, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI.

The UGC-NET is a test conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for: (i) the award of a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. programs, or (iii) admission to Ph.D. programs only in Indian universities and colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the UGC-NET December 2024 exam in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 85 subjects. For any issues while applying, candidates can reach out to the NTA via its helpline numbers: 011-40759000 and 011-69227700, or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.