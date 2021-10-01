UGC NET exams 2021: NTA postpones exams, check revised schedule here

UGC NET exams 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday annpounced the rescheduling of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams. The exam dates have been revised to avoid a clash with other exams which are scheduled for October 10.

As per the new schedule, the UGC NET exams will now be held from October 17 to 25. Registered candidates can download their UGC NET admit cards from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA UGC NET admit card 2021: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘admit card 2021’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your registered number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

According to the latest rules, candidates need to score at least 40% marks (35 per cent for reserved category). Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared pass.

Those who clear the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF).