UK Board Exam 2024: UBSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet OUT At ubse.uk.gov.in- Check Complete Schedule Here

UK Board Datesheet 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has published the UK Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 for both Classes 10 and 12. Students preparing for the board examinations can view and download the timetable either from this source or the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. According to the official schedule, the 10th and 12th-grade exams for the UK Board in 2024 are scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 16.

The Class 10 (Theory) examinations will occur between 10:00 AM and 12:00 Noon, while the Class 12 (Theory) exams are set for 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Commencing on February 27 with the Hindustani Music paper, Class 10 exams, with a primary focus on Hindi, will initiate on February 28. Similarly, for Class 12, the first paper, covering Hindi, is scheduled for February 27, 2024.

UK Board Exam Datesheet: Schedule

UBSE Date Sheet 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education at ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'Examination Scheme' on the right panel of the page

Step 3. A new page will open, click on the High School and Intermediate Examination Scheme 2024 link

Step 4. A PDF of the date sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

The UBSE 10th and 12th Practical Examinations for 2024 are slated to take place from January 16 to February 15, 2024. To stay informed about any further updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website of the Board at ubse.uk.gov.in.