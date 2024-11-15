UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UK DElEd Admit Card 2024: The Uttarakhand School Education Department has issued admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance exam. Candidates can download their UK DElEd admit cards from the official website, ukdeled.com. If any issues arise while downloading, candidates can access the second server. The Uttarakhand DElEd entrance exam is set for November 30, and will be conducted in a single shift from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. There are 650 seats available for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course in Uttarakhand. Candidates will be selected based on a merit list, which will be prepared using their entrance exam scores.

The entrance exam will be objective in nature, featuring multiple-choice questions. It will last 2 hours and 30 minutes, with 200 questions worth one mark each. The DElEd admit card will include details about the exam center, exam day instructions, and other important information. On the exam day, candidates must bring their admit card and a valid, original photo ID such as a PAN card, Aadhar card, driving license, voter ID, or passport. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall 30 minutes after the exam begins, and leaving the hall before the test concludes is prohibited. Items like calculators, log tables, mobile phones, pagers, digital watches, electronic devices, written or printed material, and blank paper are strictly forbidden inside the exam venue.

UK DElEd Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website ukdeled.com

Log in to the candidate portal using your registration number and password.

Once logged in, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download your hall ticket for the exam.

In addition, Uttarakhand has recently announced recruitment for Assistant Teacher Primary positions. The application process, initially scheduled to begin on November 14, 2024, has now been postponed to November 19, 2024. The application window will remain open until December 15, 2024. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website.