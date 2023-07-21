UP BTech 2023 Counselling Dates Released At uptac.admissions.nic.in- Check List Of Documents Required

UP BTech Counselling 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling for BTech Admission 2023 is being held by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). The institution announced the dates for Btech counselling on July 19, 2023. Candidates can apply on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in - after registration begins.

The counselling will take place in seven rounds. The registration period will begin on July 24, 2023 and will end on August 5, 2023 at 3 p.m.

UP BTech Counselling 2023: List of documents required

Class 10 and 12 passing certificate and mark sheet. Domicile certificate/ Rural weightage certificate (if applicable). JEE Main scorecard and admit card. Category certificate (if applicable) Medical certificate Character certificate (issued by the head of the institution last attended) Income certificate (for EWS candidates)

UP BTech Counselling 2023: Steps to register here

1. Visit the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on the new registration link on the homepage.

3. Then enter the details and upload the required documents.

4. Pay the fees and then proceed for choice filling and lock the choices.

5. Submit and take the printout of the form

According to the schedule, the allocation result will be released on August 14, 2023. Rounds 2 through 7 will begin on August 17, 21, 27, 29, and September 1 and 6, respectively.