UP BTech Counselling 2023 Schedule Out On uptac.admissions.nic.in, Check Full Timetable Here
Candidates will be able to apply UP BTech Counselling 2023 on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in from July 24, scroll down to check the full counsellling schedule.
UP BTech Counselling 2023 Schedule: The Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Department has released the admission schedule for UP BTech Counselling 2023. According to the official schedule, the registration process for the UP BTech Counselling will begin on July 24 and the candidates will be able to apply till August 5.
Candidates must note that the registration process will be only held once and the same registration will be eligible for all the rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, 2, 3 and 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UP BTech Counselling on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in following the simple steps below.
Steps To Register For UP BTech Counselling 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads UP BTech counselling available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required credentials and register
UP BTech Counselling 2023 Schedule
Step 4: Login using the registration ID and password
Step 5: Fill in the required details and upload the documents in the given format and submit to proceed further
Step 6: Pay the application fee and download the UP BTech Counselling registration form
