UP BTECH COUNSELLING 2023

UP BTech Counselling 2023 Schedule Out On uptac.admissions.nic.in, Check Full Timetable Here

Candidates will be able to apply UP BTech Counselling 2023 on the official website -  uptac.admissions.nic.in from July 24, scroll down to check the full counsellling schedule.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UP BTech Counselling 2023 Schedule: The Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Department has released the admission schedule for UP BTech Counselling 2023. According to the official schedule, the registration process for the UP BTech Counselling will begin on July 24 and the candidates will be able to apply till August 5.

Candidates must note that the registration process will be only held once and the same registration will be eligible for all the rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, 2, 3  and 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UP BTech Counselling on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in following the simple steps below.

Steps To Register For UP BTech Counselling 2023


Step 1: Visit the official website  - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click  on the link that reads UP BTech counselling available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and register  

UP BTech Counselling 2023 Schedule

Step 4: Login using the registration ID and password

Step 5: Fill in the required details  and upload the documents in the given format and submit to proceed further

Step 6: Pay the application fee and download the UP BTech Counselling registration form

