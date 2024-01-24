UPPSC PCS Final Result 2023 Declared At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the Provisional Civil Service (PCS) final result for 2023. A total of 251 candidates were selected. Candidates who took the exam can check their UPPSC PCS results 2023 on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. On December 22, the commission announced the PCS results, which included 451 qualifying candidates. It held the interview round for the selected candidates from January 8 to January 12. Three candidates were absent from the interviews.

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the UPPSC's official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the link for UPPSC PCS final results. The 2023 UPSC PCS final result PDF will be displayed.

Download the results and print them for future reference.

UPPSC PCS Mains exam was conducted from September 26 to September 29, 2023 in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 3,658 candidates took the UPPSC PCS main test.