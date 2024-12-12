UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 Released At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024. Candidates appearing for the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Prelims) Examination-2024 can download their admit card from the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The preliminary written examination is scheduled for December 22, 2024, and will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM across 75 districts in the state. Candidates must download the admit card and instructions using their OTR number. They should report to the examination center specified on the admit card at the scheduled date and time, carrying the original and a photocopy of their ID proof and two photographs.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024.

Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Submit the information to view your admit card.

Verify the details on the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The schedule was revised in response to extensive feedback from candidates who opposed the two-day exam format. Many aspirants expressed concerns about the normalization process used to balance scores across multiple shifts and strongly favored a "one day, one exam" approach. The initial two-day plan was partly due to logistical challenges, such as a shortage of exam centers to accommodate the large number of applicants. However, the commission adjusted the schedule to address these issues and make the process more convenient for candidates.