UPSSSC JE Mains 2024 Registration Ends Today At upsssc.gov.in- Steps To Apply Here

UPSSSC JE Mains 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is closing the registration for the Junior Engineer (JE) Mains 2024 exam today, July 13th. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can do so on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who participated in the preliminary eligibility test and have a valid score can apply for the mains exam. The recruitment aims to fill 4,612 positions within the organization. The age criteria for UPSSSC JE recruitment 2024 range from 18 to 40 years.

Additionally, candidates must have either a high school diploma from a recognized university or a three-year diploma or certificate in an engineering-related field.

UPSSSC JE Mains 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for UPSSSC JE Mains 2024 registration.

Enter your login details and click "Submit."

The application form will be displayed.

Complete the application form and pay the application fee.

Click the submit button to download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

UPSSSC JE Mains 2024: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 25. The cost can be covered by candidates using SBI e-Challan, UPI, online banking, debit cards, or credit cards.