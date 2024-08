videoDetails

DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 12:24 AM IST

Bangladesh has been burning since the coup that took place along with the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. Many Hindus are also falling prey to the violence. But in the midst of all this, Pakistan is celebrating. You will probably not be surprised to read what the Pakistani media wrote about the violence in Bangladesh. Pakistan is linking it to the 1971 war.