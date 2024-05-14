VITMEE 2024 Result Declared At vit.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Advertisement
May 14, 2024
VITMEE Result 2024: The Vellore Institute of Technology has announced the results for the Vellore Institute of Technology Master's Entrance Examination (VITMEE) 2024 today, on May 15. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access and download their results by visiting the official website, vit.ac.in. To check the VITMEE 2024 result, candidates will need their application number and password. The VITMEE 2024 was held on May 4 in computer-based mode. Successful candidates, based on their scores, will be invited for VITMEE counseling 2024.

Candidates participating in the counseling process are required to pay the VITMEE counseling fee, which will be refunded if an applicant withdraws their application. Seat allotment in VITMEE will be based on factors such as application numbers, available seats, and previous year cutoff trends. Candidates who are allocated seats must appear at the designated center with original documents for verification.

VITMEE 2024 Result: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official website.
- Click on the result link.
- Enter the application form number and date of birth.
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
- The VITMEE 2024 result will appear on the screen.
- Download it in PDF format and print at least two copies for future reference.

VITMEE 2024 Result: Choice Filling Process

The VIT administration has commenced the choice filling process for VITMEE 2024. Only those who qualify the VIT MTech exam are eligible to participate in the counseling and seat allocation phase, which will be based on the candidates' scores or rank. Shortlisted candidates will be notified about the interview and counseling process via SMS, email, and official website announcements.

