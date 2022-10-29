Hero Lectro H3, H5 electric cycles launched in India, prices start at Rs 27,499

Hero Lectro, the e-cycle division of Hero Cycles Ltd., has introduced the H3 and H5 as two new models in India. The new e-cycles, priced at Rs. 27,499 and Rs. 28,499, provide first-in-segment features for the Indian market. While the H5 is available in "Groovy Green" and "Glorious Grey," the H3 is available in "Blissful Black-Green" and "Blazing Black-Red." The brand-new Hero Lectro e-cycles have been developed at Hero Cycles' R&D centre, considering Ride Geometry and Smart Fit Ergonomics using Strong and Light Materials (GEMTECTM).

Hero Lectro's electric cycles come with a list of features including charging ports, a carbon steel frame, and an IP67-rated waterproof in-tube Li-ion battery for all-weather use and complete protection against dust over an extended time. An industry-first at this price point, the H3, and H5 come with dual disc brakes, offering precise braking, making them good for both urban as well as off-track roads.

The new Hero Lectro H3 and H5 e-cycles have a smart LED display and are powered by a high torque 250W BLDC rear hub motor, capable of achieving a max speed of 25 kmph. Additionally, there is an IP67 Li-ion 5.8Ah Intube Battery capable of providing a full charge in 4 hours with a range of up to 30 km on a single charge.

Speaking about the launch, Aditya Munjal, Director, of Hero Cycles, said, "The introduction of the new GEMTECTM models in the Hero Lectro brand paves the way for advanced, innovative, and sustainable mobility solutions designed to reflect the lifestyle and hustle of today’s youth. With GEMTECTM, we are introducing premium, industry-first e-cycles at attractive price points for our customers. Our latest campaign, #HopOntoElectric, encourages greater adoption of e-cycles in our collective effort towards sustainability. We want to change the way Indians commute by providing customers with the latest technology in active mobility solutions”