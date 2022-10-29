MG Air EV to debut at G20 Summit, unveiled as brand's first mass electric car ahead of India LAUNCH

MG Motor (Morris Garages) has unveiled the MG Air EV as the automaker's first mass-market electric car, which is expected to launch in India early next year. Currently, MG Motor retails MG ZS EV as their sole electric vehicle in India. The MG Air EV will also be part of the upcoming G20 Summit as the official EV to welcome Government Delegates. Later, the electric car will also serve as the official vehicle for COP 27 Summit in Egypt in November. Before, the EV's launch in India the automaker is expected to make changes in the car's design to suit the Indian market. Chances are that the MG Air EV will also be the most affordable electric vehicle in the Indian market.

The new MG Air EV is built on the Global Small Electric Vehicles (GSEV) platform, which the business uses to support a number of models. It has the same oddball, boxy exterior with a full-width light bar at the front joined by chrome strips. This strip gives the car a good-looking appearance as it continues into the wing mirrors located on the doors. The charging port door with the MG logo has been installed underneath this light bar.

The model made specifically for India will probably differ slightly from the model marketed elsewhere. The corporation would probably redesign the battery thermal management system and air conditioning system for India.

The lithium ferrophosphate battery pack for the micro-EV's international version comes in two sizes, i.e., 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh. Both models have an electric motor that propels the back wheels with 41PS of power. While the other battery type claims to be capable of 300km, the smaller battery type claims a range of up to 200km.