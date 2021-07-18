Actor Siddharth reports YouTube video that claimed he's dead, gets bizarre response!

New Delhi: Popular actor Siddharth recently revealed that he had come across a bizarre YouTube video that claimed that he was dead. Naturally, he reported the video to YouTube so that it can be taken down for spreading false information. However, to his surprise, YouTube reverted back to him stating that they didn't see a problem with the video. He was completely shocked by their response and shared the incident on his Twitter page.

It appears a fan had found the YouTube video first and tagged the actor in the tweet. Later, the actor replied to the tweet narrating his conversation with YouTube. He tweeted, "I reported to youtube about this video claiming I'm dead. Many years ago. They replied "Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video". Me : ada paavi".

Check out his hilarious tweet:

I reported to youtube about this video claiming I'm dead. Many years ago. They replied "Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video". Me : ada paavi https://t.co/3rOUWiocIv — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 18, 2021

The video was titled '10 South Indian Celebrities who died young' and featured other celebrities who had passed away such as Soundarya and Aarthi Agarwal.

Siddharth made his acting debut in S. Shankar's Tamil film 'Boys' in 2003. Later, he went on to star in hit films such as Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer 'Aayutha Ezhuthu', 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana', 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Bommarillu'.

The actor is very active on social media and often comments on political leaders and national topics. In a few tweets, he had also criticised the handling of the COVID pandemic by the government. For this reason, he was earlier dubbed as the 'Swara Bhasker of the south' but he took that comment in his stride as well.