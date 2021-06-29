Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta's 'Sheer Qorma' wins at Connecticut LGBT Film Festival

New Delhi: "Sheer Qorma", starring Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta, has won the Best Short Film Audience Award at the recent 34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival. The film's director Faraz Arif Ansari tweeted the news on Tuesday.

"WE WON! #SheerQorma wins the BEST SHORT FILM, Audience Award at the 34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival @OutFilmCT. Out of 83 short films in competition from over the world, we received highest audience score," Ansaru wrote.

In a separate tweet, he added: "Huge thank you to Shane Engstrom, Festival Co-Director, the entire team at #OutFilmCT & all the audiences that voted for our film! If you are reading this, please accept our deepest gratitude — THANK YOU!"

Swara retweeted the news from producer Marijke deSouza's Tweet and wrote: Amazing! Congrats to us all! Kudos to you and Faraz for making this film possible."