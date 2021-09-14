हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CONFIRMED! Kangana Ranaut to play goddess Sita in period drama 'The Incarnation - Sita'

The Incarnation - Sita has been penned by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Ranaut's recent outing Thalaivii.

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to play the role of Goddess Sita in her forthcoming epic period drama "The Incarnation - Sita", the makers announced on Tuesday. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and backed by producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio.

"The Incarnation - Sita" has been penned by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Ranaut's recent outing "Thalaivii".

Sharma said Ranaut is the apt choice to play the titular character.

"As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut onboard our VFX magnum opus, 'The Incarnation Sita'. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting and daring... It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect," the producer said in a statement.

Ranaut will next be seen in "Dhaakad" and "Tejas", in which she will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. 

 

