Disha Patani

Disha Patani does deadlifts in a black sports bra, leggings and flaunts her washboard abs - Watch

Disha Patani wore tight-fitted leggings and a sports bra which made her look sporty and lean. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is undoubtedly into fitness and swears by it. The stunning star time and again gives her fans a peek at her workout regime and motivates her followers to stay fit. For those who ever wondered how Disha manages to outshine everyone in dance numbers, her ripped physique is the fitness mantra! 

Today, the actress took to her social media and shared a video of her performing a deadlift, which is considered to be one of the toughest exercises for the back. Looking at Disha’s dedication to the workout, all her fans and follower hailed her in the comment section. Disha wore tight-fitted leggings and a sports bra which made her look sporty and lean. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha had an amazing year as she shot for two films - Yodha and Ek Villain Returns. Apart from this, it was also announced that she is also a part of Project K starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

 

