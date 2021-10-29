Esha Gupta recalls horrid casting couch experience, says 'saw a very dirty side of the person I worked with'

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Esha Gupta has a solid fanbase on social media and she more often than not hogs the limelight for her stunning photos. Recently, the leggy lass opened up on the facing the casting couch in Bollywood during her initial days and why she feels that such a thing will never happen to the industry kids.

Esha Gupta, recalling her horrid casting couch experience of the past told Bollywood Bubble in an interview, "Two people, they've done that to me. One of them, well I did the film still. Because it was a little sly move. I think they also expected an outdoor shoot, we'll just be really nice to her, things may change then. But I am also really smart, I said I am not going to sleep alone."

"I used to make my makeup artist sleep in the room with me. I said 'Oh I am scared, I won't sleep'. But, it's not the ghosts that you are scared of, it's the person. Because you never know when they...You also don't want to be disrespectful. But the problem is also they only do it to us, they won't do it to the industry kids because there their parents will come and kill you. But to us, they would do thinking she wants work. So eventually I saw a very dirty side of the person I worked with because they became very vindictive when they realised that 'shit she is not going to do anything'. Because that is the only film where my mother also went with me," she added.

"Usually, I call my parents at an outdoor shoot, just in between but not the whole film. So that person got very vindictive, very negative with me. I mean but the result of that film was...there is karma always. That was a bad experience," she shared.

Talking about her second ordeal, she shared, "Then there was where halfway through the film, the co-producer told the maker of the film, 'I don't want her in the movie. Why is she there?' This is after 4-5 days of starting the shoot. He said, 'No she is my Heroine.' The maker came to me and asked 'Did this happen with this guy?' and I looked at him and laughed saying yes sir," the actress said and added: "There are also people who don't give me work because they say, 'She is not going to do anything, what's the point?' But you realise that you make your own way."

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'.

She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.